New Issue- LF Hypotek prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.546
Reoffer price 99.546
Yield 1.569 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Nordea, RBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Swedish
