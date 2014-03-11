New Issue- LF Hypotek prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.546

Reoffer price 99.546

Yield 1.569 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Nordea, RBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN XS1046273667

