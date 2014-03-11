New Issue- Bank of Ireland prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.668

Yield 1.82 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.7bp

Over the 1.0 pct 2019 OBL 168

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Morgan Stanley,

Nomura & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Irish

ISIN XS1046173958

