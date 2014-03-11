New Issue- CaixaBank prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower CaixaBank SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2024

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.532

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,

J.P.Morgan & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & AA- (S&P)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

