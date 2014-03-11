REFILE-New Issue- UOB prices $800 mln 2024 bond

(Updated denomination in the story)

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB)

Issue Amount $800 million

Maturity Date September 19, 2024

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.357

Reoffer price 99.357

Yield 3.881 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UOB, ANZ, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 200

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

