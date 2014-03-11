New Issue- EnBW prices 1.0 bln euro 2076 bond

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 2, 2076
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.236
Reoffer price 99.236
Yield 3.75 pct
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux/FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
