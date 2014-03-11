New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices A$250 mln 2020 bond

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount A$250 million

Maturity Date March 18, 2020

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.335

Reoffer price 99.335

Yield 4.379 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1045934293

