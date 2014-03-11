New Issue- Yorkshire prices 600 mln euro 2019 bond

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Yorkshire Building Society

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.991

Reoffer price 99.991

Yield 2.127 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.1bp

Over the 1.0 pct 2019 OBL 168

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

