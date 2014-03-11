New Issue-AFD prices $1 bln 2019 bond

Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement Epic
Issue Amount $1 billion
Maturity Date March 18, 2019
Coupon 2.0 poct
Issue price 99.597
Reoffer price 99.597
Yield 2.086 pct
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Daiwa, Deutsche BAnk and Societe Generale
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
