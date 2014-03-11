New Issue-DSV A/S prices a dual tranche deal

Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DSV A/S

****

Tranche 1

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.295

Yield 3.603 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 233.1 bp

Over the DGB 3 pct 2021

ISIN DK0030336003

****

Tranche 2

Coupon 3 month C + 185 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month C + 185 basis points

ISIN DK0030335708

****

Common Terms

Issue Amount 750 million Danish crown

Maturity Date March 18, 2022

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Nordea BAnk and Nykredit Bank

Listing NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen

Denoms (K) 10

Fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)