New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 500 mln NOK 2019 bond

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 24, 2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.493

Reoffer price 99.493

Yield 3.23 pct

Payment Date March 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Commerzbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

