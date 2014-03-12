New Issue- EFSF adds 2.0 bln euros to 2018 bond

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 31, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 101.409
Reoffer price 101.409
Yield 0.919 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 46.4bp
Over the 0.25 pct 2018 OBL 166
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 6.0 billion euro
when fungible
