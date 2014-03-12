New Issue-BCV prices 135 mln SFR 2024 bond

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV)
Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 28, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.454
Payment Date March 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BCV
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
