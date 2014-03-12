FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBB prices 500 mln euro 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IBB prices 500 mln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2017

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 7.5 basis points

Issue price 99.982

Reoffer price 99.982

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 8 basis points

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB, Unicredit and WGZ

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1X28M6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

