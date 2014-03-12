New Issue-Cades adds 1.0 bln euros to 2022 bond

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse Amortissement De La Dette Sociale (CADES)
Guarantor France
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2022
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 104.312
Reoffer price 104.312
Yield 1.95 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OAT
Over the 2.25 pct October 2022 OAT
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 4.95 billion euro when fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0011791664
Permanent ISIN FR0011333186
