FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Cades adds 1.0 bln euros to 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Cades adds 1.0 bln euros to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse Amortissement De La Dette Sociale (CADES)

Guarantor France

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 104.312

Reoffer price 104.312

Yield 1.95 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OAT

Over the 2.25 pct October 2022 OAT

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 4.95 billion euro when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011791664

Permanent ISIN FR0011333186

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.