FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Landshypotek adds 100 mln SEK to 2019 FRN
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Landshypotek adds 100 mln SEK to 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 18, 2019

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 40bp

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 800 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0005731593

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.