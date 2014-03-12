New Issue-Landshypotek adds 100 mln SEK to 2019 FRN

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 18, 2019

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 40bp

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 800 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0005731593

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)