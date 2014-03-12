New Issue-EIB prices $3.0 bln 2021 bond

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date April 15, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.885

Reoffer price 99.885

Yield 2.518 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 31.6 basis points

Over the 2 pct February 2021 UST

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and J.P.Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN US298785GL42

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)