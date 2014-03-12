New Issue-BNZ International Funding Limited prices $100 mln 2019 FRN

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NBNZ International LTD (London Branch)
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date March 20, 2019
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 32bp
Issue price 99.114
Reoffer price 99.114
Payment Date September 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)