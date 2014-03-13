FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IFC prices 20 bln INR 2019 bond
March 13, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IFC prices 20 bln INR 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 20 billion Indian Rupee

Maturity Date June 03, 2019

Coupon 7.8 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux & Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on <ZW3B

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
