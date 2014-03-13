New Issue-IFC prices 20 bln INR 2019 bond

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount 20 billion Indian Rupee
Maturity Date June 03, 2019
Coupon 7.8 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date March 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux & Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
