New Issue-Bharti Airtel prices 350 mln SFR 2020 bond

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bharti Airtel International Netherlands

Guarantor Bharti Airtel Limited

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 31, 2020

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.508

Reoffer price 100.108

Yield 2.98 pct

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (SUISSE) , Deutsche Bank and UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0234487426

