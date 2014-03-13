FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2021 FRN
March 13, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2021

Coupon 6 month EURIBOR + 35bp

Issue price 99.86

Reoffer price 99.86

Discount Margin 6 month EURIBOR + 37bp

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB6964

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
