BUZZ-Morrison's first FTSE100 stock to drop below '08 crisis low
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

BUZZ-Morrison's first FTSE100 stock to drop below '08 crisis low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wm Morrison earns ignoble distinction of becoming first UK benchmark stock to fall, intraday, below October 2008 lows.

** Supermarket chain sees 40% drop profit, announces £1 billion ($1.7 billion) worth of price cuts & sows seeds of more price wars.

** Analysts’ forecasts cuts should come in thick & fast. BofA Merrill cuts price target.

** Company’s plan to increase dividend next year questioned by StarMine 5-star ranked analyst, says should preserve cash.

** Shares now trading at widest discount to FTSE 100 in nearly a decade.

** StarMine estimates shares now offer better relative value than 93% of European stocks in the sector but with years of margin pressure ahead bargain-hunting not for faint at heart.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
