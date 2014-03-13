New Issue-Rabobank prices 1 bln euro 2019 FRN

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2019
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 50 basis points
Reoffer price 99.901
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 52 basis points
Payment Date March 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Rabobank and Royal Bank of Canada.
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
