FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Canada Housing prices C$5.0 bln 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Canada Housing prices C$5.0 bln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1

Guarantor Canada

Issue Amount C$5.0 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2019

Coupon 1.95 pct

Reoffer price 99.912

Reoffer yield 1.968 pct

Spread 31.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct March 2019 CAN

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets,

CIBC World markets & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct (0.09 pct selling & 0.06 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Canadian

ISIN CA13509PEG42

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.