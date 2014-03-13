New Issue-Santander prices 80 mln euro 2015 FRN

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Santander International Debt SA

Guarantor Banco Santander SA

Issue Amount 80 million euro

Maturity Date October 1, 2015

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 53 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing ISE (Dublin)

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1046874662

