New Issue- Westpac prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 24, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.245
Reoffer price 99.245
Yield 1.615 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, WBC & BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
