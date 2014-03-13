New Issue-CNH Industrial prices 1 bln euro 2019 bond

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower CNH Industrial Finance Europe

Guarantoe CNH Industrial

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.471

Yield 2.865 pct

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 225.1 bp

Over the OBL #168

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Commerzbank, Mediobanca, Santander,

Societe Generale CIB and UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s) and BB+ (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1046851025

