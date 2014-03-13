New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 1.5 bln euro 2026 bond

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2026
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.308
Reoffer price 99.308
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 203.6bp
Over the 2.50 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date March 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske, ING, Natixis,
Standard Chartered & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)