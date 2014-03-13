New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 1.5 bln euro 2026 bond

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2026

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.308

Reoffer price 99.308

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 203.6bp

Over the 2.50 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske, ING, Natixis,

Standard Chartered & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

