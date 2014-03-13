New Issue-Daimler adds 125 mln STG to 2017 bond

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date November 8, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.597

Reoffer price 99.597

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 375 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS1046806664

