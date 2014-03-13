FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Daimler adds 125 mln STG to 2017 bond
March 13, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Daimler adds 125 mln STG to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date November 8, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.597

Reoffer price 99.597

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 375 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS1046806664

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
