New Issue- KfW prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 14, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.906
Yield 1.394 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
