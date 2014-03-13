New Issue- FMS adds 100 mln euros to 2016 bond

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.016

Reoffer price 100.016

Spread Minus 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Temporary ISIN XS1046413859

ISIN XS0993452688

