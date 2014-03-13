FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBRD prices 550 mln euro 2017 bond
March 13, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IBRD prices 550 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2017

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.678

Reoffer price 99.678

Spread 14.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct April 2014 OBL #163

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley and SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

