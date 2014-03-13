New Issue-IBRD prices 550 mln euro 2017 bond

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 550 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2017
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 99.678
Reoffer price 99.678
Spread 14.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct April 2014 OBL #163
Payment Date March 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley and SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)