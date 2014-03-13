New Issue- Telefonica prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU
Guarantor Telefonica SA
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date March 26, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 65bp
Payment Date March 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)