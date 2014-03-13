FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Telefonica prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Telefonica prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 26, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 65bp

Payment Date March 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1046491657

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

