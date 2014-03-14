New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 102.27
Payment Date March 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMZ
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
