New Issue- Virgin Media prices dual tranche deal

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 430 million sterling
Maturity Date January 15, 2025
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 5.5 pct
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
Denoms (K) 100-1
Reg S ISIN XS1047441503
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $425 million
Maturity Date January 15, 2025
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 5.5 pct
Spread 289 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 7.625 pct February 2025 UST
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Reg S ISIN USG9372GAG31
Common terms
Payment Date March 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse
& Goldman Sachs, UBS
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange & Euro MTF
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)