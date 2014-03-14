FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Landw Rentenbank prices $500 mln 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Landw Rentenbank prices $500 mln 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Landw Rentenbank)

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 24, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.936

Reoffer price 99.936

Yield 2.371 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citi and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
