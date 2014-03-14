New Issue-Landw Rentenbank prices $500 mln 2021 bond

Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Landw Rentenbank)
Guarantor Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 24, 2021
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.936
Reoffer price 99.936
Yield 2.371 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citi and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
