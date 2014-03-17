New Issue-Volkswagen International Prices dual Tranche Deal

Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance N.V.

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date Perptual

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.246

Reoffer Yield 3.875 pct

Spread 253.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 293.6 bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date Perptual

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 98.876

Reoffer Yield 4.75 pct

Spread 271.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 319.6 bp

Over the 1.75 pct Due 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1048428012

****

Common Terms

Payment Date March 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC

and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) and BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1048428442

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)