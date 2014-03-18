New Issue-Total Capital prices 850 mln euro 2026 bond

Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.133

Reoffer price 99.133

Yield 2.585 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 102 basis points

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) and AA- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1048519679

