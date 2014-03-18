FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NAB prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN
March 18, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NAB prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2019

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 50 basis points

Reoffer price 99.9010

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 52 basis points

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, NAB and Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

