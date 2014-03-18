CORRECTED-New Issue- European Union prices 2.6 bln euro 2024 bond

(Correction to amend ISIN from EU00081ZE225 to EU000A1ZE225)

March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Union

Issue Amount 2.6 billion euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2024

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.602

Reoffer price 99.602

Yield 1.919 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34.3bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC,

JPMorgan & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN EU000A1ZE225

