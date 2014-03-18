CORRECTED-New Issue- European Union prices 2.6 bln euro 2024 bond

(Correction to amend ISIN from EU00081ZE225 to EU000A1ZE225)
March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Union
Issue Amount 2.6 billion euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.602
Reoffer price 99.602
Yield 1.919 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34.3bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC,
JPMorgan & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)