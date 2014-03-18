FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NBC prices 1 bln euro 2021 bond
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NBC prices 1 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Bank of Canada (NBC)

Guarantor NBC Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.546

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 61.8 basis points

Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, CIBC,

Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Bank,

Natixis, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion,

UnicreditBNP Paribas, Commerzbank, NBC FM and

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Ontario and Canada

ISIN XS1047622987

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

