New Issue-NBC prices 1 bln euro 2021 bond

March 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Bank of Canada (NBC)
Guarantor NBC Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.546
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 61.8 basis points
Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, CIBC,
Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Bank,
Natixis, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion,
UnicreditBNP Paribas, Commerzbank, NBC FM and
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Ontario and Canada
