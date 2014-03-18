New Issue-RCI Banque prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RCI Banque

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 29, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.501

Reoffer Yield 2.328 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 137.9bp

Over Bunds

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,

Commerzbank and Credit Agricole

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris and Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

