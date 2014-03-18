New Issue-RCI Banque prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RCI Banque
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 29, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.501
Reoffer Yield 2.328 pct
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 137.9bp
Over Bunds
Payment Date March 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Commerzbank and Credit Agricole
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris and Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
