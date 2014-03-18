FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.4

Reoffer price 99.4

Reoffer Yield 1.124 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 50.5bp

Over the 1 pct February 2019 OBL #168

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Dekabank, DZ Bank, Natixia, Nord LB and Unicredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s) and AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A11QAP6

