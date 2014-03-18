FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date February 3, 2016

Coupon 7.75 pct

Issue price 95.598

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling and 0.125 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 250 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0585517245

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
