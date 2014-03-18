New Issue- IBRD adds 35 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond

March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction
And Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 35 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 2, 2017
Coupon 9.5 pct
Issue price 98.2
Reoffer price 98.2
Yield 10.229 pct
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 315 million Brazilian real
when fungible
