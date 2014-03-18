FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rheinland-Pfalz prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond
March 18, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Rheinland-Pfalz prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rheinland-Pfalz

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.816

Reoffer yield 1.881 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30bp

Over the February 2024 DBR

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000RLP0579

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

