New Issue- Rheinland-Pfalz prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rheinland-Pfalz

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.816

Reoffer yield 1.881 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30bp

Over the February 2024 DBR

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000RLP0579

