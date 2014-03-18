New Issue-FIAT prices 1 bln euro 2021 bond

Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FIAT Finance and Trade Ltd
Guarantor FIAT S.p.A.
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2021
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.75 pct
Spread 339.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 380.2bp
Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR
Payment Date March 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,
Credit Suisse, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley
and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),
BB- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)