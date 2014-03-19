PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mary Barra, barely two months into her job as General Motors' chief executive, pledged to fix faulty ignition switches linked to 12 deaths and sought to restore some measure of confidence in the company's new leadership. (link.reuters.com/wad77v)

* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other authorities are redoubling efforts to shield vulnerable Americans from a range of lenders that offer short-term loans with interest rates that can exceed 300 percent. (link.reuters.com/zad77v)

* Mutual funds and other big money managers, which now control a record share of public company stock, are working with activist hedge funds behind the scenes, pressing for change at underperforming companies in their portfolios and lending their support to calls for management shake-ups. In some cases, the institutional investors are even stepping out from the shadows to pick their own fights. (link.reuters.com/bed77v)

* As Janet Yellen takes over as Fed chairwoman, the immediate challenge confronting her is to overhaul the Fed's forward guidance for short-term interest rates. (link.reuters.com/ced77v)

* Google on Tuesday unveiled Android Wear, a version of Google's Android operating system software that is tailored specifically for wearable computers, starting with so-called smartwatches. (link.reuters.com/ded77v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma)