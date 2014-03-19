New Issue-Engadiner prices 100 mln SFR 2024 bond

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Engadiner Kraftwerke AG
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 25, 2024
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.107
Reoffer price 99.407
Yield 1.69 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 25, 2014
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
