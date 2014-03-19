New Issue-NRW.Bank adds 500 mln euros to 2017 bond

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Federal State of North-Rhine Westphalia

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 23, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 100.723

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000NWB16G3

