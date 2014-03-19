New Issue-NRW.Bank adds 500 mln euros to 2017 bond

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Federal State of North-Rhine Westphalia
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 23, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 100.723
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
When fungible
