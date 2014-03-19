FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DG Hypo prices 125 mln euro 2018 FRN
March 19, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-DG Hypo prices 125 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank (DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2018

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 7 basis points

Issue price 99.9320

Reoffer price 99.9320

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Listing Hamburg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1REZZ6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
